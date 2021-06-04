x
Crime

Deputies arrest man accused in shooting that led to 14-year-old's death

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Jose Ortiz shot a woman in a car who then crashed into the teen.
CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to a shooting that led to a 14-year-old's death in February.

Deputies say, earlier this year, an argument at The Place at Carrollwood apartment complex between Jose Ortiz, 29, and a woman in a silver Lexus IS250 led him to shoot her.

After shots were fired, the woman then crashed into the teen who died, according to a press release. 

Investigators arrested Ortiz on April 5 at his home. He is charged with attempted murder in the first-degree (premeditated firearm), aggravated battery with great bodily harm or deadly weapon (firearm), murder in the first degree while engaged in the murder of another human being and third-degree murder, among others.

Deputies say the woman in the car has recovered from her injuries and does not face any charges at this time.

