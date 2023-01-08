Deputies: Florida man shoots landlord in shoulder during argument

The 50-year-old man is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder and pressing a firearm as a felon.

SANFORD, Fla. — A Florida man shot his landlord as he was being told to leave the home, according to reports.

Michael Matthews, 50, was with his girlfriend in a bedroom of the house he was renting when his landlord entered the room, according to WKMG-TV, citing an arrest report.

The landlord reportedly told them they both had to leave within 10 minutes or someone would forcibly remove them. But after 15 minutes passed, the couple was still inside the house when the landlord came back, the TV station reported.

This was also when Matthews grabbed a gun and waived it at the landlord, according to WFTV-TV. The landlord reportedly told deputies that he turned to leave the room and was shot in the shoulder.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

But Matthews says something else happened, according to WKMG-TV. The 50-year-old reportedly explained that the landlord kicked the girlfriend and jumped on the bed before being shot.

Deputies ultimately said there was no justification for the shooting and Matthews was arrested.