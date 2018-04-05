Things did not go right for a man accused of robbing a Clearwater bank on Thursday, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, Anquan Walters, 37, walked into Hancock Bank, 28163 U.S. Highway 19 N., about 3:52 p.m. He was wearing long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, gloves, glasses with a fake beard and pantyhose over his head.

He was carrying a gun. He jumped over the counter, ordered people to get on the ground and demanded money. He got an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled, deputies said.

He got into a 1998 Toyota Camry and fled north on U.S. 98.

That's when multiple dye packs exploded.

Walters started throwing cash out the window.

Deputies spotted the Camry and started chasing it. A tire deflation device flattened the vehicle's tires as it approached Countryside Boulevard.

Walters lost control of the Camry and crashed into a 2009 Kia Sportage being driven by 52-year-old Caroline Kahael, and a 2006 GMC Yukon being driven by 62-year-old Randy Donaldson. Kahael and Donaldson were both stopped at the intersection of Curlew Road and Countryside Boulevard.

Kahael was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Donaldson was not hurt.

Detectives say sheriff's Cpl. Phillip Love was pursuing the Camry at the time and was unable to stop his 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe cruiser in time, crashing into the Toyota at the intersection. Love was not hurt.

Walters abandoned the damaged Camry and fled into a nearby apartment complex. Deputies caught him nearby.

Detectives say Walter's clothes were covered in dye as a result of the dye pack exploding.

He was charged with armed robbery, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash with bodily injury and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

According to state prison records, Walters was on parole for an armed robbery conviction in 2005.

