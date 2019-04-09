SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — A 20-year-old employed by the U.S. Marines was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he broke into a home while the homeowner was sleeping.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Gavin Asher Richard Crim entered a home through an unlocked door and began cooking and eating food. The homeowner didn't know Crim.

Deputies say Crim then told the homeowner to "go back to sleep."

When the homeowner said he was going to call the police, Crim ran out of the home and into a wooded swamp behind the property, according to an arrest report.

The sheriff's office said Crim was "so intoxicated" and admitted to going into the home and eating the homeowner's food.

Crim was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.