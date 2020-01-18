BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested Ralph Wald, 77, in a homicide investigation they have been working since Sept. 16, 2019.

Deputies say that back in September, Wald called 911 to state that something was wrong with a woman inside a home on Clara Drive, and he did not know if she was breathing. When deputies arrived at the home, they found the woman dead on the couch in the living room.

The Medical Examiners Office was called out to investigate. While moving the woman the investigator observed a gunshot wound to her chest, though no gun was observed within the living room.

Deputies attempted to interview Wald, who invoked his right to remain silent.

The sheriff's office obtained a search warrant for the home and located a firearm in a gun box in the nightstand in Walds' bedroom.

Investigators said the firearm had one spent casing.

Through the investigation and forensic evidence, it was revealed that the woman was shot by Wald, deputies said.

After consultation with the State Attorney’s Office in Dec. 2019, Wald is facing one count of manslaughter with a firearm.

