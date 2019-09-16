SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating a car burglary that prompted an increase in law enforcement officers on the Springstead High School campus.

Sheriff Al Neinhuis said a gun was stolen from a car at a nearby apartment complex. Deputies say the person who took the gun could be a student at the high school, and the stolen gun could be in a backpack on campus.

All students are safe, the sheriff's office said, but the stolen gun has not yet been found.

Students are on a shelter in place status at the school. Deputies are still on campus investigating what happened with the car burglary and the stolen gun.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.



