Deputies investigate deadly Bradenton shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say they found a man shot to death in a car.
Deputies say they were called at about 4:44 a.m. Sunday to a domestic disturbance in Bradenton. When they got to the scene, they say they found a 27-year-old man in a car who had been shot multiple times.
Investigators say EMS met them at the scene, but the man died from his injuries.
So far, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office says no arrests have been made.
Investigators are interviewing people who were there and looking into what led up to the deadly shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
