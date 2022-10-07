Deputies investigate after finding man shot 'several times' in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after being taken to the hospital with several gunshot wounds Friday evening.
Just before 5 p.m., deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to an area off of Coral Drive on reports of a shooting. Once on scene, the agency says they found a man who had been shot "several times."
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue transported the man to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Deputies say a person of interest has been identified, and there's no threat to the public.
An investigation is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.