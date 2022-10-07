Deputies investigate after finding man shot 'several times' in Tampa

Deputies say a person of interest has been identified, and there's no threat to the public.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after being taken to the hospital with several gunshot wounds Friday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to an area off of Coral Drive on reports of a shooting. Once on scene, the agency says they found a man who had been shot "several times."

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue transported the man to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.