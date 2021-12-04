Deputies investigate possible barricade situation at Suburban Extended Stay Hotel

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT are on the scene.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it's working to get a barricaded man out of a room at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel.

Deputies say they got a call at 11:14 Sunday night about a man inside a room at the hotel on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa. The caller told the sheriff's office the man barricaded inside had a gun, according to investigators.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.