Deputies investigate possible barricade situation at Suburban Extended Stay Hotel

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT are on the scene.
TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it's working to get a barricaded man out of a room at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel. 

Deputies say they got a call at 11:14 Sunday night about a man inside a room at the hotel on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa. The caller told the sheriff's office the man barricaded inside had a gun, according to investigators. 

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

