Deputies investigate possible barricade situation at Suburban Extended Stay Hotel

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it's working to get a barricaded man out of a room at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel.
Deputies say they got a call at 11:14 Sunday night about a man inside a room at the hotel on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa. The caller told the sheriff's office the man barricaded inside had a gun, according to investigators.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT are on the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
