Deputies investigate shooting that left 1 person dead in Tampa

Portion of westbound and eastbound Waters Avenue will be closed for the next several hours, the sheriff's office reports.

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was found dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports.

Just before 3 a.m., deputies responded to the Blue Lounge nightclub on reports of a shooting between two groups, the news release explains. The sheriff's office says at this time one person is dead.

“Our detectives are currently working to determine the events that led up to this deadly shooting,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “I am urging anyone with information to contact us immediately at 813-247-8200.”

While the investigation goes on, westbound and eastbound lanes of Waters Avenue from Lois Avenue to just east of Manhattan Avenue will be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.