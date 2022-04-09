Man arrested for shooting, killing man staying with ex-wife, deputies say

A woman told the sheriff's office that Saladine Monroe showed up unannounced at her house to visit their 14-year-old son.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says a man is behind bars after shooting and killing a man he believed to be in a relationship with his ex-wife.

The shooting happened just before noon on Saturday, April 9, near Britannia Road in Sarasota.

Deputies say a woman told them that Saladine Monroe, 41, showed up at her house unannounced to visit their 14-year-old son while she had a friend visiting from out of state.

She said she asked Monroe to stay in his car while she picked up their son from a neighbor's house, but when she returned, Monroe forced his way into the house, according to the sheriff's office.

That's when Monroe found the man in the home's spare bedroom and accused him of having a relationship with his ex-wife, deputies say, based on the woman's statement.

The woman told deputies she saw the gun in Monroe's waistband, causing her to grab her son, retreat to another bedroom and hide in the closet. That's when investigators say she heard a gunshot.

The woman and her son stayed in the closet until deputies arrived to find a 47-year-old man dead from a single gunshot wound, according to the sheriff's office report.

Monroe was identified and arrested. He is currently being held without bond on charges of homicide and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.