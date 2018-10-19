Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a homicide on northbound Dale Mabry Highway at Busch Boulevard.

The two left lanes of Dale Mabry are open, but traffic is slow. Drivers should use alternate routes.

Officials have released no further information.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTSP.com for updates.

