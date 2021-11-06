HCSO deputies investigating Seffner shooting that left young child injured

SEFFNER, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently investigating a shooting Saturday morning that injured a young child in eastern Hillsborough County.
It reportedly happened on Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd near Mango Road in Seffner.
The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies are reportedly collecting home surveillance video from neighborhood cameras. Investigators have not yet released any information on how the shooting happened or what the motive was.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.