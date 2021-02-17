Deputies: Lake Wales man arrested for burglarizing homes of families attending funerals

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the targeted homes were either owned by somebody who just died or their family.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake Wales man is in jail with no bond after deputies say he stole from at least 10 homes of families attending funerals.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the burglaries occurred between Oct. 2020 and Feb. 8, 2021, in Auburndale, Mulberry, Lakeland, and Haines City. The targeted homes were either owned by a recently deceased person or their relatives, deputies said.

Detectives were investigating one burglary when they say they noticed a major connection to nine other burglaries in the area; all of the families were away at a funeral which had been publicly noted in obituaries.

All ten burglaries also occurred during the daytime, and similar items were stolen, including jewelry, watches, silver, coins, and firearms, according to the report.

Ronald Rose, 42, was arrested on Feb. 15 when deputies say he confessed to committing one of the Auburndale burglaries during an interview.

Investigators say they searched the car used in the Auburndale burglary, a 2020 rental Kia Optima, and found stolen property leading them to search Rose's home.

According to the report, additional stolen items were discovered in Rose's home tying him to the ten burglaries. Investigators also say they discovered Rose's gray Cadillac CTS matched the description given by witnesses to several of the thefts.

Detectives believe Rose may have committed similar crimes in other counties.

“People who burglarize or steal are low, so victimizing people during a time when they are grieving the loss of a loved one…that’s lower than low. Someone who is willing to take advantage of people at a time like this has no compassion or consideration, and is a true menace to society.” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Rose is facing charges of armed burglary, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft between $20,000 and $100,000, and grand theft of a firearm.

Anyone who believes their home or the home of their deceased loved one has been burglarized is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.