Pinellas County deputies are asking for the public's help finding three people they say who stole 27 firearms from a Clearwater gun store.

The burglary happened at about 5:51 a.m. Tuesday at the Arms for Defense gun store on U.S. Highway 19 North near Riviera Drive.

At about 5:51 a.m., surveillance videos showed a dark-colored Toyota Camry and a black 2019 Chevrolet Silverado parked in front of the store. A person looked in the store windows, then the vehicles drove away.

About 6:21 a.m., the Camry returned and parked in front of the business. Three people got out and broke the glass front door. The burglars entered the store and grabbed firearms, then got back in the Toyota and took off.

Deputies found the Silverado abandoned at a nearby business. The truck had been reported stolen the same morning from Polk County.

The people in the video were wearing dark-colored long-sleeved hoodies, long pants and gloves. One of them had the word "Nike" on the front of his hoodie.

The tag on the Toyota contained the numbers "699."

Anyone with information that may assist investigators in this case, is asked to contact Detective D. Heller in the Burglary and Pawn Unit at 727-582-2872 or via e-mail at dheller@pcsonet.com . To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or on their website.

