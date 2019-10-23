TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for three unidentified Hispanic men they say were part of a home invasion.

Deputies say the men broke into the home Friday around 7:30 p.m. on Town 'N' Country Boulevard and demanded money.

One man is seen on surveillance video arriving at the home in a white car on the grass. He left the car and walked up to the home, knocking on the door before forcing his way inside, video showed.

The two other man followed him into the home.

Deputies say the first man put a woman in the home into a headlock, showing a gun, before forcing her into the master bedroom where another man in the home was found.

The men demanded money and jewelry, investigators say. The man in the bedroom was attacked by the men, which caused lacerations to his face, according to deputies.

Investigators say around $1,000 in cash, multiple pieces of jewelry, and cell phones were stolen before the men left the home.

The first man is described as being 5-foot-5, around 300 pounds, in his mid-to-late 20s, and possibly Puerto Rican. The second man is described as being around 6 feet tall, around 150 pounds, in his mid-to-late 20s, with dark skin and possibly Cuban. The third man is described as being around 5-foot-10, around 180 pounds, in his mid-to-late 20s, and possibly Cuban.

Anyone with information on the men or the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at (813) 247-8200.

RELATED: Advocates say Florida not enforcing law that protects against mental health insurance discrimination

RELATED: Where is the forgotten cemetery near King High? Search for answers begins today

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter