MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County deputies continue to look for a driver they say accelerated forward, hitting a golf cart with an 80-year-old woman inside, leaving her with serious injuries.

Deputies think the car was a 2015 Volkswagon Jetta, which was driving around 3:45 p.m. southbound on 8th Street East, approaching 49th Avenue Drive East.

The golf cart was stopped as the woman inside was collecting mail from the mailbox when the car hit the golf cart, deputies say. Deputies say the car left the roadway and came to a final rest against a palm tree.

The driver of the car ran away on foot.

The driver of the car has been described as a white male in his early 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.

