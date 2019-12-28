MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County deputies continue to look for a driver they say accelerated forward, hitting a golf cart with an 80-year-old woman inside, leaving her with serious injuries.
Deputies think the car was a 2015 Volkswagon Jetta, which was driving around 3:45 p.m. southbound on 8th Street East, approaching 49th Avenue Drive East.
The golf cart was stopped as the woman inside was collecting mail from the mailbox when the car hit the golf cart, deputies say. Deputies say the car left the roadway and came to a final rest against a palm tree.
The driver of the car ran away on foot.
The driver of the car has been described as a white male in his early 30s.
Anyone with information is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.
RELATED: 2019 'On The Road' update: Kelli Casto
RELATED: 'Someone is going to die!': Bay Area teacher takes job in retail after second attack by student
What other people are reading right now:
- Sheriff: Baby shot and killed, woman arrested
- Looking ahead to our last cold front of the year
- Get cash for your gift card, but don't get swindled
- Coast Guard: Tour helicopter carrying 7 missing in Hawaii
- ‘If I could just save one life’: Woman uses signs to help others get through the holidays
- Restaurant Red Alert: The most shocking reports of 2019
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter