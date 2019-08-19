THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are looking for a man accused of breaking into a construction site and masturbating while inside.

Deputies say the man has broken into the construction site at least three times in the last six weeks. The sheriff's office said the man enters the site in Thonotosassa, takes off his clothes and performs sexual acts on himself.

The man is described as white, 29-35 years old with short dark hair, 5'8" to 5'10" and obese, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

