HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a man they say sexually battered a child under the age of 12 over the past five years.

The child told detectives about the alleged abuse on Sept. 26.

Investigators say after Stephan Corzo, 29, was interviewed and released in connection to the incident, he contacted a relative and admitted to the sexual battery.

Detectives say he asked the relative for help getting out of the state, but that request was denied.

He has not been seen since.

Corzo was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday in the area of Northdale Boulevard, wearing black pants and a black beanie without a shirt

Deputies were not able to locate him and are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office at (813) 247-8200.

