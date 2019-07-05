VENICE, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the man responsible for a series of home burglaries.

Detectives are investigating four home burglaries between April 26-29 in the Village Run and Chestnut Creek communities.

Detectives believe a man used a blue crowbar to pry open door frames before entering homes to steal electronics, cash and jewelry.

Surveillance footage caught a picture of the man suspected of the burglaries. The sheriff’s office said the man has brown eyes and long dreadlocks.

A 2018 dark grey or silver Nissan Altima was also seen in the area where the burglaries took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call (941)861-4915 or by calling (941)366-8477.

