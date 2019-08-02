The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested several people Friday morning after a series of overnight robberies.
The suspects stole large quantities of cigarettes from convenience stores in several different counties, the sheriff’s office said.
As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office did not say how many arrests were made or who was arrested.
The sheriff’s office is expected to release more information Friday morning.
