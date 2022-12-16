Deputies: Man arrested in connection to death of 1-month-old baby

Cortavius Thompson remains in the Orient Jail without bond and is facing charges of first-degree murder while engaged in child abuse.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a 25-year-old man they say is connected to the death of a month-old baby.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, the sheriff's office received a call from a local hospital about an unresponsive 1-month-old infant that arrived with upper body trauma. The baby died the following morning from the injuries even after lifesaving efforts.

Detectives say they learned through an investigation the child's mother brought her baby to the hospital after she got home from work and noticed the injuries.

The mother reportedly told detectives the baby was left in the care of another family member, Cortavius Thompson, while she was working. She also explained how she saw her baby during her lunch break, and there were no signs of injuries at that time.

While authorities interviewed Thompson, he reportedly said he was in the bathroom when he heard the baby crying in another room. He went on to tell detectives he picked up the child and "noticed various signs of trauma."

According to deputies, Thompson said he then placed the baby in the bathtub in an attempt to wake the baby up until the mother got home.

The medical examiner's office told detectives the baby's death couldn't have been an accident based on the injuries after the investigation. The death was ruled a homicide.

Thompson remains in the Orient Jail without bond and is facing charges of first-degree murder while engaged in child abuse.

“It is heartbreaking anytime our deputies must investigate these types of cases," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “It is devastating to lose a child so tragically; this baby was innocent and had no chance at the hands of the suspect.

"This is an unspeakable act that should have never occurred.”