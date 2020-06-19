Deputies: Man arrested for threatening Black Lives Matter movement on social media

Quinton Adkins posted several videos to Instagram and Snapchat, according to the sheriff's office.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A 22-year-old in Sarasota is behind bars after deputies say he posted threatening messages online toward the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to deputies, an anonymous tip came in on June 11 regarding posts made by Quintin Adkins on Instagram and Snapchat.

Through their investigation, deputies say they found seven videos of Adkins holding, loading and firing several weapons, including assault rifles, while threatening to attend a BLM demonstration "with the intention of shooting everyone in attendance."

Across the videos, the sheriff's office said Adkins pointed firearms at other vehicles, shot them into the ground and pointed one at a cat saying, "I can blow your head off."

He was also wearing tactical gear and completing rapid reload drills in some videos, according to an affidavit.

Adkins faces a single charge of written threats to kill and is currently being held in the Sarasota County Correctional Facility without bond.

The sheriff's office commanded a statute change after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that changed the language of the written threats to kill charge to include electronic threats.