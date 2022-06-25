Deputies search for man accused of robbing Lakeland bank

No bank employees were injured during the robbery, and there were no customers inside at the time.

According to the sheriff's office, a man entered the SouthState bank around 10:40 a.m. and robbed one of the tellers. He reportedly told them he was armed.

After the man got all the money he could, deputies say he left the bank and was seen walking west through the Green Wise Publix parking lot.

He continued to cross north into the Florida Technical College parking lot before driving away in a dark-colored sedan, the sheriff's office explains.

No bank employees were injured during the robbery, and there were no customers inside at the time.

The sheriff's office is asking for help finding the man they describe as being between 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue t-shirt and black sneakers with a white trim.

"Please help us find this guy so we can put him in prison," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.