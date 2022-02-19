Deputies: Man shot several times in parking lot of Spring Hill bar

Two men reportedly left the scene of the shooting before law enforcement arrived.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A man was shot multiple times in a parking lot in Spring Hill early Saturday morning, a media alert from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies responded to Mermaids Lounge on reports of a shooting at 2:10 a.m. Witnesses called 911 and said a man had been shot several times in the parking lot, the sheriff's office explains.

The man who was shot was treated by people inside the bar until EMS got to the scene and was then transported to a local trauma center for treatment.

He is expected to recover from his injuries, the alert says.

There is an ongoing investigation into the shooting. No additional information is available at this time.