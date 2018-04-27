An Ocala man is behind bars after allegedly killing his mother, then shooting at a deputy, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

According to an affidavit, about 3:18 a.m., deputies went to a home where Perlie Mae Thomas had been shot in the chest. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

A witness said she saw Malcolm Jamal Thomas, 28, fighting with his brother about who was going to use a spare bedroom in the house. Thomas reportedly then got a gun, walked outside and fired some rounds, calling for his brother to come out and fight.

Thomas then went back into the house and fired more rounds. His brother grabbed his wrist, trying to get the gun away, but the weapon went off again, striking the men's mother.

Thomas and his girlfriend fled the residence before deputies arrived.

Deputies got in touch with the girlfriend, who said she was the one who had called 911. She said she had driven Thomas away from the scene, but when she became emotionally overwhelmed, he yelled at her and fled the vehicle.

While deputies were still outside the home, one of them heard gunfire from nearby. He got out of his vehicle and went to the home's backyard, where he saw Thomas.

The deputy ordered Thomas to walk toward him, but Thomas fled. As he ran, he pointed a fun at the deputy and fired four or five times.

Other units responded, and Thomas was taken into custody. A .32 caliber revolver was recovered, and several spent casings were found in the weapon.

During an interview, deputies say Thomas said he left the scene to get a gun and kill his brother. He said he did not fire at the deputy.

Thomas has been charged with manslaughter, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

He has warrants out of Glades County for aggravated assault with a firearm, discharging a firearm in public and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

