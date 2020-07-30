Deputies: 'Peeping Tom' arrested after several reports since June

According to deputies, past reports spanned from June to July 29, with all stating a man was seen standing outside their home or window while touching himself.

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — A man accused of looking through the windows of multiple homes was arrested early Thursday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office started surveillance at midnight in the area of Sheldon Rd and Crown Blvd in Town ’N’ Country after receiving multiple reports of a "Peeping Tom" in the area.

According to deputies, past reports spanned from June to July 29, with all reports stating a man was seen standing outside their home or window while touching himself.

At 12:41 a.m. Thursday a call came in about a man peeking into the windows of a home at Sheldon Rd and Woodlake Blvd, according to a release. While responding to the call deputies say, Leonardo Marrero Garcia, 47, was seen in the area walking in front of a Marathon gas station before peeking through the windows of two residences in the area of Waters Avenue and Northbridge Boulevard.

He was arrested for loitering and prowling when deputies believed he matched the description of the areas "Peeping Tom" reports.

While in custody Marrero Garcia identified himself as the person seen on video in the "Peeping Tom" incidents, according to a release.

The sheriff's office says additional charges are to follow related to those incidents.

“Thankfully, Leonardo Marrero Garcia won’t have any windows to peep through tonight from his room at the Falkenburg Road Jail,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “His actions were a violation of privacy and made several residents feel unsafe in their own homes. I am proud to say that through good detective work, we were able to locate this suspect and hopefully put the minds of his victims at ease as they go to sleep tonight."

