Deputies: Pinellas County piano teacher arrested on child pornography charges

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have come in contact with Daniel Harrison to call them.

PALM HARBOR, Fla — A Palm Harbor man is behind bars after the Pinellas County Crimes Against Children Unit say they arrested him on 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

Deputies say an investigation into Daniel Henry "Hank" Harrison III, 57, began in March 2019 after receiving tips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Through a search warrant for Harrison's Google account and home, detectives recovered multiple child pornography images on his various electronic devices, according to a news release.

During an interview Wednesday, Harrison reportedly admitted to owning the email address and phone number reported by Google.

Harrison was arrested and charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

The sheriff's office says Harrison works as a piano salesperson and teacher. Anyone who has had contact with or felt victimized by Harrison is asked to contact Detective Paden of the Crimes Against Children Unit at 727 582-6200.

What other people are reading right now: