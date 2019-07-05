Hernando County deputies have been dispatched to a shooting at a McDonald's off Commercial Way near Trenton Avenue in Spring Hill.

Investigators say the situation doesn't appear to be random. They were first called shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One person suffered minor injuries due to shattering glass. Nobody was shot.

Now, detectives are trying to piece together what happened. No suspect has been named publicly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.