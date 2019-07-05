Hernando County deputies have been dispatched to a shooting at a McDonald's off Commercial Way near Trenton Avenue in Spring Hill.
Investigators say the situation doesn't appear to be random. They were first called shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
One person suffered minor injuries due to shattering glass. Nobody was shot.
Now, detectives are trying to piece together what happened. No suspect has been named publicly.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Another hurricane will hit Florida. Are our homes ready? It depends.
- Judge rules against serial killer Bobby Joe Long, says he'll be given lethal injection
- Love bugs are invading Florida: Here's are simple hacks to handle them
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome baby boy
- Confirmed tornado hit Madeira Beach on Sunday
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.