A Riverview woman is accused of shooting her husband to death during an argument early Saturday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said that just after midnight, Sabrina Hendley, 39, got into an argument with her husband Mark, 51. During the fight, Mark Hendley punched her father multiple times, causing cuts on his face.

Deputies said Mark Hendley went to his bedroom. Sabrina Hendley followed him and demanded his apologize. When he refused, she got a gun from under the bed and shot him one in the upper body, deputies said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Sabrina Hendley has been charged with first-degree murder. She is being held without bail.

