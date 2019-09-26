SAN ANTONIO, Fla. — Pasco County deputies say a 12-year-old student sent an email to teachers threatening to "shoot this whole school."

According to an arrest report, the middle school student sent an email to six of his teachers saying "I'm going to shoot this whole school I, going to kill you all (expletive)."

Deputies say the student admitted to sending the email, according to the report.

The 12-year-old was charged with making written threats to kill or do bodily harm, a second-degree felony.

10News is not identifying the student due to the child's age.

