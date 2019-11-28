TRINITY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said a person was arrested after a bomb threat at a medical center.

Deputies said a person claimed to have an explosive device in a bag at the Medical Center of Trinity. The bag was moved away from the building and there were no evacuations.

The person who said they had an explosive device was arrested, according to deputies.

When investigators opened the bag, they said there was nothing explosive in it.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

