Deputies search for man accused of using stun gun on woman, trying to sexually assault her

Deputies say the unknown man has a half-inch scar on the outside of his left eye.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies are asking for help in the search of a man they say tried to sexually assault a woman.

At around 7 p.m. Tuesday, an unknown man forced a female into her Tampa apartment and used a stun gun on her, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The man then reportedly tried to take the woman's pants off but eventually ran away when she started to scream.

It's unknown the direction the man ran away to.

Deputies describe the accused attacker as a Spanish-speaking man between 35-40 years old with a medium build and an "olive complexion." He has brown eyes and short black hair with some gray in the front.

The unknown man was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black basketball shorts and yellow Nike sneakers. Deputies also say he has a half-inch scar on the outside of his left eye.

"The actions of this suspect are disgusting, violent, and dangerous. We commend the bravery of the victim for coming forward and reporting him to law enforcement," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This is a man that needs to get taken off the streets immediately."

Anyone with information on the unknown man can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.