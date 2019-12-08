BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say used someone else's bank cards to buy more than $4,000 in goods from two stores.

Deputies say the man used someone's cards at the Brandon Best Buy and the Buy Buy baby store in Brandon. The sheriff's office said the man bought $4,712.49 in merchandise at the stores.

Deputies say the man used a stolen credit card July 31 to buy $3,712 worth of merchandise from the Brandon Best Buy store. Then, the man used the same card to buy $1,000 worth of goods from the Buy Buy Baby store.

The person the stolen credit card belongs to told deputies he or she isn't sure when and where the credit card and wallet were lost.

The man is wanted for credit card fraud and identity theft, deputies say.

The sheriff's office said the man is 25-25 years old, 150-180 pounds and was last seen wearing a white button-down shirt, dark pants and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

