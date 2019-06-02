BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a tiny home they say was stolen.

The sheriff’s office said it was stolen from a fenced-in yard on 13th Avenue in Bradenton, Florida.

The tiny home has wood on the exterior with gray finishings on the doors and windows.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the tiny home is asked to call (941)747-3011.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.