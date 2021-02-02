Deputies searching for teen who shot into truck with 2 children inside

The Hillsborough County Sherriff's Office says no one was injured in the shooting.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a teen who they say shot into a pick-up truck with two children inside back in January.

According to Hillsborough Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Jerome Knight fired a gun through the window of the truck. It happened around 8 p.m. on Jan. 19 at a Riverview Circle K near McMullen and Balm Riverview roads, the agency said.

Investigators say the father of the children had gotten into a fight with Knight and other unidentified people, which led the teenager to fire the gun. No one was injured during the shooting.

"We are asking anyone who has seen Jerome James Knight to please come forward," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This teen's reckless and violent behavior put two innocent children at risk of losing their lives.

"Please do not engage if you see him, for he is likely armed. Instead, call us immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.