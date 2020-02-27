WIMAUMA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for two cars possibly connected to a Feb. 19 shooting that killed a teen.

Deputies said a 17-year-old was found dead near 9th and Center streets in Wimauma.

The first car deputies are searching for is a 2013-2015 Chevrolet Malibu. It's a four-door sedan and light in color. Investigators said the car has two reflectors on the rear bumper and one reflector/brake light in the upper trunk area.

Detectives said the Malibu could be in the Wimauma/Ruskin area.

The other car detectives are searching for is a 2013 Mazda 3 with an unknown tag. Deputies said it has four doors and is dark in color. The car also has a small spoiler on the rear trunk lid.

Anyone with information about the shooting or these cars is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

