Deputies: Search underway for man involved in the death of woman, infant

According to the sheriff's office, a woman and her infant were found dead in a car in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla — Orange County deputies are actively searching for a man who they say is connected to a shooting that left a woman and her one-year-old daughter dead.

According to the sheriff's office, Doujon Duwayne Griffiths, 21, is a person of interest after Massania Malcolm, 20, and her daughter were found dead Thursday inside a car.

WKMG reports, authorities responded to a shooting on Tuesday where a man had been shot multiple times. According to law enforcement, after the man came out of surgery, he told deputies he had been in a car with his girlfriend and Griffiths when the attack happened.

Two days later and Malcolm and her one-year-old daughter, Jordania, were found dead. Law enforcement says Malcolm was shot to death, but no information was given as to how the infant died. However, investigators believe it was because she was left in a hot car, according to WKMG.

These are the two found dead in a car on Lake Ellenor Dr. yesterday. Massania Malcolm, 20, was shot, along with her boyfriend, who remains in the hospital. Their 1-year-old daughter, Jordania, also tragically lost her life. Help us bring suspect Doujon Griffiths, 21, to justice. pic.twitter.com/6jxONk0bs1 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 10, 2021