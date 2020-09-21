Deputies searching for gunman in deadly apartment shooting

Deputies say they received a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. about a shooting that occurred at the Coopers Pond Apartments, in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is working to determine who shot and killed a person at a Tampa apartment complex this afternoon.

Deputies say they received a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. about a shooting that occurred at the Coopers Pond Apartments, in Tampa.

On scene, they found an individual shot inside one of the apartments and took them to St. Joseph's Hospital, where despite lifesaving efforts, they died from their injuries, according to a release.

Now, deputies are looking for information to identify and locate the shooter who took off after the incident.

"Our deputies are looking for any witnesses who may have heard or seen something about what led to this shooting," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "While our deputies continue their investigation, it is believed that the suspect and victim knew each other, and there is no threat to the public at this time."

Anyone with information about the shooter or the incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813- 247-8200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

