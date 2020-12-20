Deputies searching for information in Palmetto homicide

Deputies say a 32-year-old man was found dead outside a home. Now, they need your help putting the pieces together.

PALMETTO, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to determine what led up to a 32-year-old man being shot, killed outside a Palmetto home.

Deputies say they were called out to around 7 a.m., Sunday to a house in the 2100 block of 3rd Avenue East for a report of a "person down" behind a house.

Once on scene, Jamaal Brooks was found dead with two gunshot wounds, according to a press release. It is unknown at this time who was at the house prior to the shooting.

Deputies do not have any persons of interest or a motive at this time-- that's where you come in.

If you know anything about this mornings shooting you are asked to call the MCSO Homicide Tip Line at 941-747-3011 Ext. 2519 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.

What other people are reading right now: