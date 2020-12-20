Deputies searching for information in Palmetto homicide

PALMETTO, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to determine what led up to a 32-year-old man being shot, killed outside a Palmetto home.
Deputies say they were called out to around 7 a.m., Sunday to a house in the 2100 block of 3rd Avenue East for a report of a "person down" behind a house.
Once on scene, Jamaal Brooks was found dead with two gunshot wounds, according to a press release. It is unknown at this time who was at the house prior to the shooting.
Deputies do not have any persons of interest or a motive at this time-- that's where you come in.
If you know anything about this mornings shooting you are asked to call the MCSO Homicide Tip Line at 941-747-3011 Ext. 2519 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.
- Agreement likely Sunday on nearly $1 trillion virus aid bill
- How many people have begun vaccinations for COVID-19 in Florida?
- Florida teachers urge Gov. DeSantis to prioritize educators in state's vaccination plan
- That's a lot of OT: Some state-run mental health hospital employees work 80 hours a week
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter