PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a man who allegedly stole a firearm and fired shots in a gas station bathroom and parking lot on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said that just before 8 a.m. Friday in Plant City, the man in the video was caught on surveillance cameras burglarizing an unlocked pickup truck parked outside a home on Richey Rosa Lane.

He stole a firearm and a pair of sunglasses before getting into the pickup truck he arrived in, being driven by a woman, and took off on Thonotosassa Road, deputies said.

Then at approximately 8:12 a.m., the pair were seen on surveillance video entering a Marathon on Highway 92 East.

Deputies said while in the Marathon, the man fired one shot in the bathroom before the pair exited. He then fired three more times in the parking lot before leaving.

The gas station is across the street from a charter school where students were in class during the time shots were fired.

“It’s clear that this person has no regard for others. Not only did he break into someone else’s vehicle to steal their property, he carelessly fired a weapon across the street from a school putting children at risk. This individual needs to be located immediately and taken off of our streets. I’m asking anyone who recognizes him to please reach out to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release.

The man is described as a thin white male, approximately 25-30 years old, with low cut hair and a goatee. He has multiple tattoos including a full sleeve on his left arm and a cross on his left shoulder blade.

The female driver also involved is described as a heavyset white female.

The pair is traveling in an older model black pickup truck with a chrome front bumper, silver toolbox in the bed of the truck, large dent on the passenger side and faded paint on the hood and roof.

If you recognize them you are asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter