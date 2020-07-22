Deputies searching for man accused of stealing artwork worth up to $700

The entire event was caught on surveillance video.

ODESSA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of stealing artwork from an Odessa home.

Just before 5 a.m. on July 15 deputies say the unknown man entered the home in the 17000 block of Willow Lake Drive through the screened-in patio.

According to a release, the man was armed with a gun and drywall saw while removing and taking off with a 2' x 3' Italian mosaic art piece worth up to $700.

He is described as a 5-foot, 10-inch man in his 20s with brown hair and a large tattoo on his right ankle.

"We are asking the public to take a look at this surveillance video and see if they recognize the suspect," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "This man was armed with a gun and may have hurt someone had he had the chance. We want to catch him as soon as possible and, ideally, return that special piece of art to its rightful owner."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

