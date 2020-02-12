TAMPA, Fla — A search is underway for the shooter who killed a woman Wednesday night in Tampa.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it is conducting a homicide investigation on Tanner Road. Deputies were called out to a home there around 5 p.m.
There, first responders say they found a woman dead inside the home from an apparent gunshot wound. A search is underway for the shooter, according to a news release.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
