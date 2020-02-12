The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the scene around 5 p.m.

TAMPA, Fla — A search is underway for the shooter who killed a woman Wednesday night in Tampa.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it is conducting a homicide investigation on Tanner Road. Deputies were called out to a home there around 5 p.m.

There, first responders say they found a woman dead inside the home from an apparent gunshot wound. A search is underway for the shooter, according to a news release.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

