Hillsborough deputies have announced the arrest of a man accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer and continue to search for another man suspected of pulling over victims and robbing them.

Deputies say Jesus Ledesma, 38, and another suspect were using a stolen police light bar in a silver SUV to pull over unsuspecting victims.

Jesus Ledesma

HCSO

A second suspect has been described as a Hispanic or white male who is 5-foot-10, around 200 pounds and who has a full beard.

The first victim was pulled over for what they thought was a routine traffic stop Saturday on Lithia Pinecrest Road in Brandon. The victim says two Hispanic males approached the vehicle on either side. The male on the driver's side said he was a detective and requested the victim's drivers license and registration.

The victim was suspicious and asked for his credentials, and the man pointed a silver revolver at the victim, demanding their wallet. The two men left the scene with the victim's wallet and credit cards.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Another victim was pulled over by a silver SUV on Bethlehem Road around 7 p.m. Thursday. A Hispanic male got out of the SUV and approached the driver's side. The victim says he aggressively demanded their driver's license and the suspect took the victim's wallet back to the SUV.

The suspect threw the wallet back on the dashboard of the victim's vehicle, and the victim said the man told the victim to "stop speeding." The SUV made a U-turn and headed south on Bethlehem Road and the victim later discovered the suspect had stolen $515 from the wallet.

HCSO

Through a further investigation, detectives identified Ledesma as the suspect accused of using stolen credit cards at multiple locations. After getting an arrest warrant, deputies arrested him in Plant City.

Detectives continue to interview him and he has not been booked.

Ledesma is also accused of stealing the police light bar from inside of a Hillsborough deputy police cruiser that was getting maintenance work done.

Ledesma could face charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer on top of other charges.

Any other potential victims or anyone with further information is asked to contact the HCSO at (813) 247-8200.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.