Pasco County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who is armed with an AR-15.

Julio Gonzalez, 49, fled a New Port Richey home on Sunday with a Stag Arms AR-15 rifle with tan grips and stock, with possibly three loaded 30 round magazines, and a Taurus .357 snub nose revolver.

Before fleeing, he made threats to harm himself, including pointing a gun at his head and text messages, deputies said.

He is also being sought for domestic battery, false imprisonment, grand theft of firearms and grand theft.

Gonzalez is 6 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 221 83rd Ave. N, St. Petersburg.

Deputies say he's considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

