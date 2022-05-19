Deputies on scene of shooting in Spring Hill

People are advised to avoid the area of Hanover Court and Logan Street.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies are on scene of a shooting that happened Thursday morning in Spring Hill, according to a media alert.

Shots rang out off Hanover Court and Logan Street, deputies explain. People are advised to avoid the area as law enforcement investigates.

The shooter is believed to have left the area in a car, the sheriff's office says.

No other information has been released as of now. It was not immediately clear whether anybody was hurt.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the sheriff's office for more details.