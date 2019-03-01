Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina took to Facebook to help return a phone that belonged to a man they said ran from them.

The sheriff’s office posted a status to Shawn Hagan’s Facebook page letting him know they had his phone and suggesting to him he might want to secure his valuables before running from law enforcement.

Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Does anyone know Shawn Hagan? (Not asking for a friend) We would really like to return his phone. Next time, secure all valuables before running. 😎🚔

Deputies said Hagan never got in touch with them to get his phone back, but a few Facebook friends did.

Investigators said thanks to all the tips they got on Facebook, they were able to arrest Hagan.

Law enforcement said Hagan would face charges for fleeing as well as drug charges.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.