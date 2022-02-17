Deputies: Tarpon Springs man molested girls under 16 in exchange for vapes

The 22-year-old man was arrested and faces multiple charges for lewd and lascivious acts.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A 22-year-old Tarpon Springs man is behind bars after deputies say he engaged in sexual activities with multiple girls under the age of 16 in exchange for nicotine and marijuana vapes.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says it began investigating Brandon White after learning of "inappropriate conduct" between him and an underaged girl.

According to deputies, the first known offense began in April 2021, but detectives later discovered that White engaged in criminal activity on more than one occasion with multiple girls throughout Pinellas County.

Detectives say White asked to smell and touch the girl's feet in exchange for nicotine and marijuana products. He also received "various sexual acts" from the girls, according to the sheriff's office.

White used Snapchat and Instagram, deputies say, to contact the minors and arrange their meetings.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office says White was interviewed by detectives and admitted to meeting with multiple girls. He was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

White faces multiple charges including seven counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.