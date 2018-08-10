Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies say they are actively searching for a violent felony offender who allegedly used a gun to threaten people at a bar, then ran away from authorities Monday morning.

Investigators say it happened around 12:20 a.m. at the Green Parrot Pub off Dale Mabry Highway in the Greater Carrollwood area.

Robert Irving Hubbard, 40, allegedly came back to the bar again around 1:13 a.m. -- but left.

Deputies soon arrived and say they spotted Hubbard in a car near Weston Circle and Colby Road. They started following him -- but stopped after they say he began speeding the wrong way in the northbound lanes of the highway. Authorities say he crashed at 1:35 a.m. in the parking lot of Gonzalez Funeral Home, then ran away.

He faces charges of aggravated assault and fleeing and eluding.

Before that happened, deputies say Hubbard had already been wanted on multiple charges out of Hillsborough County. Those charges include violation of probation by dealing in stolen property, violation of probation by obtaining money from a secondhand dealer with an altered ID, violation of probation through robbery, violation of probation through the fraudulent use of a credit card, violation of probation by grand theft and violation of probation by providing false information on a pawnbroker.

Anyone who knows where Hubbard might be should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. You can also submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip by calling 1-800-873-8477 or clicking here.

