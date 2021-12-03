Deputies: Winter Haven teacher arrested after stealing more than $66,000 from her grandmother

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd called Laura Ramos "despicable" and "the lowest of the low."

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — One Winter Haven teacher is facing four felony charges after deputies say she stole thousands of dollars from her 83-year-old grandmother.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office has arrested Laura Pollard Ramos,40, who is a 6th and 7th-grade history teacher at Dundee Ridge Middle Academy.

Ramos was made her grandmother's power of attorney in 2013 due to her grandmother's declining health, according to the report. Deputies say this allowed Ramos to write checks and withdraw cash from her grandmother's account as needed.

The sheriff's office says it was first alerted of the suspicious activity in October 2020, when the family reported that the grandmother's bank account had been emptied and had a negative balance.

This incident launched a months-long investigation which revealed the 83-year-old previously had $80,000 in her account after selling her home in 2018, according to the report. Deputies say there was a second signer on the account, which had consistent charges until that signer passed away in September 2018.

Following the second signer's death, deputies say a series of payments to PayPal, restaurants, Epcot, stores, and many other locations were charged to the 83-year-old's account.

Between November 2018 and November 2019, the victim’s account reduced from $66,836 to a negative balance of -$193.00, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say they discovered that Ramos had depleted her grandmother's account, withdrawing cash, paying for entertainment, and maxing out three credit cards in her grandmother's name.

“This suspect is the lowest of the low - betraying the trust of her own grandmother, taking advantage of her during a great time of need by completely wiping out her life savings. She’s despicable. And she’s a teacher on top of it – someone who is entrusted with shaping and molding young, impressionable students. What an awful role model she is," Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Ramos' grandmother passed away in February 2021.

Ramos has been employed by Polk County Public Schools since 2008.